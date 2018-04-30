Mom Accidentally Serves Her Toddler Penis Shaped Pasta
Bachelorette party or kid lunch?
Ok parents, you've probably all been there...your at the store when one of your kiddos starts begging for something. And perhaps to avoid a major meltdown, you grab whatever they want and throw it in the cart without question. Now, in most cases, it's a dumb toy or a sugary cereal. In this case, it's penis pasta.
Mom of two, Rebecca Brett, managed to get all the way and cook the pasta before noticing that it looked a little strange. While she was in the store, 3-year-old daughter Ava, was begging for "smiley face" pasta. Of course, mom obliged and bought the pasta.
However, while cooking the pasta for her two girls, Rebecca noticed it looked a little funny. Not realizing what the shape really was, she rechecked the bag. sure enough, she served her girls penis pasta. Hahahahahahaha!
“Wandered down to the market and Ava begged me for some ‘smiley face’ pasta she saw. So I bought it, cooked it for the girls for lunch today...thought it looked a bit odd, re-looked at the bag and IT’S ONLY BLOODY PENIS PASTA -- How could I not realize even while cooking it?! So my 3 year old and 7 month old are currently eating a bowl of dicks for their lunch. Life. ---- ♀️” - Rebecca Brett #averageparentproblems Someone shared this in my “Remarkably Average Parents” Facebook group. Funniest thing I’ve seen all weekend. You can join at the link in my bio!
It's a good thing they're young.