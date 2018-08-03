Jumbotron + Dancing Parents = A Really Embarrassed Teen

Ahhhh embarrassment...the sole purpose for having kids, right? Ok, maybe that's not the only reason for birthing children, but it's certainly a perk.

In today's episode of awesomely embarrassing parents, we take you all the way to San Diego during the Padres game. The stadium is blaring Flo-Rida's "Apple Bottom Jeans" while the cameras scan the fans for some jumbotron entertainment. Needless to say, they found it with this dancing mom, who goes out of her way to "get low" while dancing next to her son. And if that wasn't embarrassing enough, eventually dad starts in with some weird hand gestures. By the way, their teen son is sitting in the middle, taking it allllllllllll in.

Video of Dancing mom puts on a show much to the chagrin of her son

Poor guy. Hope his friends weren't watching.