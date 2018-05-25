Morgan Freeman Accused Of Sexual Harassment, Apologizes With "I Am Not Someone Who Would Intentionally Offend"

Sorry folks, the sexual harassment names just keep dropping.

On Thursday, Morgan Freeman's name was thrown in the hat as an offender. And not just a one time offender, sixteen different women have come forward with their stories. Of the sixteen, eight women claim to be victims of harassment or inappropriate behavior. The accusations span from inappropriate touching to lifting up skirts. One account as recent as 2015 while working on "Going In Style". Another woman recalled her employment on "Through the Wormhole", where Freeman reportedly looked her up and down before asking how she felt about sexual harassment.

Of course Morgan Freeman is now apologizing, sort of, saying...

"Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy. I apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected — that was never my intent."