Seth Rogen Replaces Morgan Freeman As The Voice Of Vancouver Public Transit

July 27, 2018
Who would dare replace the voice of God?!?!?!?!?!?! (Simmer, he plays the Lord in Bruce Almighty).

Seth Rogen is stepping in as the new voice for the Vancouver Public Transit system. Believe it or not, but he's actually replacing Morgan Freeman. Freeman's voice was pulled by TransLink after accusations that Freeman had been reportedly involved in inappropriate behavior on set.

In the meantime, Vancouver homer Seth Rogen was offered up as a suggestion via Twitter.

Well, now it's a done deal! Seth made the announcement via Twitter on Thursday.

And yes, it looks like the laugh is involved too!

 

