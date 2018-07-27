Seth Rogen Replaces Morgan Freeman As The Voice Of Vancouver Public Transit

Who would dare replace the voice of God?!?!?!?!?!?! (Simmer, he plays the Lord in Bruce Almighty).

Seth Rogen is stepping in as the new voice for the Vancouver Public Transit system. Believe it or not, but he's actually replacing Morgan Freeman. Freeman's voice was pulled by TransLink after accusations that Freeman had been reportedly involved in inappropriate behavior on set.

In the meantime, Vancouver homer Seth Rogen was offered up as a suggestion via Twitter.

Lots of emails today were along the lines of: "What, there wasn't a Canadian actor who could've done the job?" After some thought, I do have a suggestion: @Sethrogen. I would happily listen to him announce my transit stops all day, every day BUT ONLY IF IT COMES WITH THE LAUGH. https://t.co/o0v5FWlocj — Stephanie Ip (@stephanie_ip) May 23, 2018

Well, now it's a done deal! Seth made the announcement via Twitter on Thursday.

I’M GONNA BE THE VOICE ON PUBLIC TRANSIT IN MY HOMETOWN OF VANCOUVER. pic.twitter.com/JduvqtqU3o — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) July 26, 2018

And yes, it looks like the laugh is involved too!