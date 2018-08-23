We Have A Mini Saved By The Bell Reunion: Mr. Belding & Lisa Turtle Spotted Hanging Out At The Max

OMG! How has it been 29 years since Saved by the Bell hit the airwaves?!?!?!?!?!?!

On August 21st, 1989, SBTB won over the hearts of tweens all over the world. Originally, it started in 1987, but as Good Morning Miss Bliss where is only survived one season. However, after a few key changes and some new actors, the show came back as Saved by the Bell with the cast that we all know and love...Zack, Kelly, Lisa, Slater, Jessie, Screech, and Mr. Belding.

Now to celebrate the 29th Anniversary of the show, there was a mini reunion at the Max! Not the real Max, but the pop up diner. Nothing to see here, just Mr. Belding and Lisa Turtle!

Too bad the rest of the cast wasn't there. But hey, we'll take whatever we can get! Besides, Screech probably couldn't go. Isn't he in jail?