NASA's Curiosity Rover Finds Life On Mars

Finally! We now know there's life on Mars. While it's not quite the aliens we were hoping for, it's still a pretty significant moment in the space race.

On Thursday, NASA issued their recent findings from the Mars Curiosity Rover, which detected “tough” organic molecules within the sedimentary rocks near the surface and several variations of methane levels in the atmosphere.

So what does all this mean? Well, it certainly increases the odds of a future life on Mars. According to NASA...

"These two discoveries increase the chances that the record of habitability and potential life has been preserved on the Red Planet and are a good sign for future missions exploring the planet’s surface and subsurface."

Here's just one of the many pics taken by the Curiosity Rover. If you're wondering why the sky is blue, well, it's been white balanced in order to look more like Earth. This helps geologists identify certain types of rocks.