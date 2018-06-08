NASA's Curiosity Rover Finds Life On Mars
Finally! We now know there's life on Mars. While it's not quite the aliens we were hoping for, it's still a pretty significant moment in the space race.
On Thursday, NASA issued their recent findings from the Mars Curiosity Rover, which detected “tough” organic molecules within the sedimentary rocks near the surface and several variations of methane levels in the atmosphere.
So what does all this mean? Well, it certainly increases the odds of a future life on Mars. According to NASA...
"These two discoveries increase the chances that the record of habitability and potential life has been preserved on the Red Planet and are a good sign for future missions exploring the planet’s surface and subsurface."
Here's just one of the many pics taken by the Curiosity Rover. If you're wondering why the sky is blue, well, it's been white balanced in order to look more like Earth. This helps geologists identify certain types of rocks.
We took two steps forward in the search for life on Mars! Our Curiosity Mars rover detected “tough” organic molecules in 3-billion-year-old sedimentary rocks near the surface of Mars AND found seasonal variations in methane levels in the atmosphere. These two discoveries increase the chances that the record of habitability and potential life has been preserved on the Red Planet and are a good sign for future missions exploring the planet’s surface and subsurface. Seen here is a view from the "Kimberley" formation on Mars taken by the Curiosity rover. The colors are adjusted so that rocks look approximately as they would if they were on Earth, to help geologists interpret the rocks. This "white balancing" to adjust for the lighting on Mars overly compensates for the absence of blue on Mars, making the sky appear light blue and sometimes giving dark, black rocks a blue cast. Taken by the Mast Camera (Mastcam) on Curiosity, this view is from the 580th Martian day, or sol, of the mission. The rover landed on the Red Planet in August 2012 and has traveled more than 11.84 miles (19.06 kilometers) in that time. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS #nasa #space #mars #redplanet #curiosity #rover #spacecraft #mountsharp #planet #solarsystem #life #search #science #rocks #explore #sol #day #picoftheday #pictureoftheday
A post shared by NASA (@nasa) on