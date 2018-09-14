Best Dog Halloween Costume Ever!!!

Ok, this is important. Have you found your dog's Halloween costume yet?

If you answered no, we have the perfect DIY costume that's sure to win every dog Halloween costume contest forever! It's cute and disturbing all at the same time! It's the ole "head on a platter" costume.

All you'll need is scary stuffed animal that you can cut in half, pull the stuffing out of the legs, so your dog's feet can go in instead. Then buy a kid-sized baking pan and hot glue it between the doll's arms. It's that easy!

