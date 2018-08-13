Close Friend Of Aretha Franklin Says She's "Gravely Ill"

August 13, 2018
aretha_franklin

The 76-year-old Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin's health has been declining for years. While their were rumors she had pancreatic cancer, her PR team disputed it, leaving whatever is ailing the singer undisclosed.

Within the last year, Franklin has been forced to cancel several shows including most recently, the New Orleans Jazz Festival back in March with no reason other than doctor's orders.

Although we don't know exactly what's going on with Aretha, we do hate to hear that she's not doing well. According to reporter Roger Friedman, Aretha is...

"gravely ill and her family is asking for prayers and privacy."

Not too long after Friedman made this initial claim, another reporter came forward with the very same news. According to Harry Hairston, after speaking with a close family friend...

Our thoughts and prayers are with Aretha. Get well soon!

 

 

