New USDA Study Says We Fail To Wash Our Hands Properly 97% Of The Time

Gross! Gross! Gross! It's a sad, sad day when something as simple as washing our hands goes wrong.

According to a new study by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, consumers fail to properly wash their hands before meals 97% of the time. 97%!!!!!!! That's almost a 100% failure rate! Which, by the way, creates cross-contamination resulting in foodborne illnesses.

So let's break down the handwashing party fouls...

People failed to wash their hands for the USDA recommended 20 seconds.

Numerous people did not dry their hands with a clean towel.

Oh, it gets worse! Just wait until you read up on the offenses when it comes to those preparing your food. You can read about all that HERE.

In general a good rule of thumb for washing you hands is either sing the alphabet song or "Happy Birthday" twice while rubbing your hands together vigorously with soap. Seriously, just do it! It's only 20 seconds!