Newcomer To DFW? Check Out These Hidden Gems

New to DFW? First of all, welcome! And secondly, we have a few places around North Texas you simply must see!

Thanks to our friends at NBCDFW, they've come up with an extensive list of hidden gems in DFW. Just to name a few...Fuel City Tacos, the Truck Yard, the Texas Tulips in Pilot Point, and Fossil Rim. You can read the full list HERE.

While that's a great list of fun things to do, our very own Jody Dean wanted to add in a few of his favorites too!

1. Airfield Falls (Fort Worth) - The only natural waterfall in Tarrant County, and it's one of the prettiest in the state.

2. Wildcatter Ranch (Graham) - A little west of Fort Worth in Graham, this is one of my favorite escapes.

3. Traders Village (Grand Prairie) - The only word I have for it is "insane".

4. Perot Museum of Nature and Science (Dallas) - Everyone goes there for a reason.

5. McKinney Avenue Trolley (Dallas) - Even in hot weather, this beats walking - and there's no lack of places to eat, drink or shop.

6. National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame (Fort Worth) - Forget John Wayne. Women built the west.

7. Grapevine Vintage Railroad (Grapevine) - Do both delightful downtown Grapevine and the legendary Fort Worth Stockyards...by rail.

8. Dallas Farmers Market (Dallas) - There are just so many things to like about what they've done in that corner of downtown.

​9. Mesquite Championship Rodeo (Mesquite) - This longtime tradition has entertained families every Saturday night from June to August for 61 years.

10. Burger's Lake (Fort Worth) - A spring-fed swimming hole that's been a favorite since 1929 - and the water is 69 degrees. ​ ​

Perfect! We have your next few weekends covered!