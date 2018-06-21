Nick Kroll Split His Pants On Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!
Jimmy Kimmel is a some kind of wardrobe malfunction jinx! First Jenna Fisher, now Nick Kroll!
Nick Kroll has been hitting all the press junkets for his new film Uncle Drew. Of course that included an evening with Jimmy Kimmel. However, things didn't quite go according to plan when Nick split his pants during the interview. He was trying to show off some of his new basketball moves, when he got a little too low and busted the back seam wide open.
And thanks to my stylist @jeanneyangstyle not only for the pants that split but for sending me these beautiful pics taken right after they split on #jimmykimmel.
Thankfully he was wearing underwear.
Ha! He even started modeling off his new opening for all the audience to see. WERK it!