Nick Kroll Split His Pants On Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!

Jimmy Kimmel is a some kind of wardrobe malfunction jinx! First Jenna Fisher, now Nick Kroll!

Nick Kroll has been hitting all the press junkets for his new film Uncle Drew. Of course that included an evening with Jimmy Kimmel. However, things didn't quite go according to plan when Nick split his pants during the interview. He was trying to show off some of his new basketball moves, when he got a little too low and busted the back seam wide open.

Thankfully he was wearing underwear.

Video of Nick Kroll Splits His Pants During Kimmel Interview

Ha! He even started modeling off his new opening for all the audience to see. WERK it!