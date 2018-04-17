gavel_court_judge

Night Court's Harry Anderson Has Passed Away

April 17, 2018
We lost another good one. Night Court and Dave's World star Harry Anderson has passed away at the age of 65-years-old.

Anderson was found dead in his North Carolina home early Monday morning. Police have confirmed there was no foul play, however a cause of death is unknown at this time.

Of course his former Night Court coworkers are already paying their respects to their friend and former coworker...

Rest in peace, Harry. We miss you already. I tip my hat to you, my friend.

A post shared by Marsha Warfield (@marshawarfield) on

However, Markie Post is taking it harder than anyone else...she can't really even talk about it.

Just heartbreaking. He will be missed.

