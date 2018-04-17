Night Court's Harry Anderson Has Passed Away

We lost another good one. Night Court and Dave's World star Harry Anderson has passed away at the age of 65-years-old.

Anderson was found dead in his North Carolina home early Monday morning. Police have confirmed there was no foul play, however a cause of death is unknown at this time.

We’ll miss you, Harry Anderson. The honorable Judge Harry Stone is forever in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/CvI61zGKQx — NBC (@nbc) April 17, 2018

Of course his former Night Court coworkers are already paying their respects to their friend and former coworker...

Harry Anderson. He was wicked smart. He was wicked funny. He had a big laugh. He had a big heart. He delighted in legerdemain especially when he caused someone to scratch their head and proclaim; How the hell did you do that? And he could eat a hamster like no one I ever knew. — John B. Larroquette (@johnlarroquette) April 17, 2018

I appeared on three episodes of "Night Court" way back when. Ran into him in N.Y. not that long ago. Always friendly. Always funny. RIP Harry Anderson — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) April 17, 2018

However, Markie Post is taking it harder than anyone else...she can't really even talk about it.

I am devastated. I’ll talk about you later, Harry, but for now, I’m devastated. — Markie Post (@markie_post) April 16, 2018

Just heartbreaking. He will be missed.