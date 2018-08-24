No!!!! Paul Flart Has Been Fired For Making Fart Videos In Uniform

We need a lawyer on this one! Is it possible to fire someone for making too many fart videos?

Our beloved Paul Flart has lost his job. Apparently there's some sort of unwritten work rule about farting on private property or wearing your uniform while you do it. Even though no company logos are ever shown in Flart's videos, his former employer took issue with it and called him in to discuss it.

Well, of course, Flart had a pretty good idea of what was about to happen and caught the whole firing on camera, somehow managing to keep himself calm, cool, and collected.

Video of Paul Flart loses his job due to his viral fame.

Sorry you lost your job Paul. Hopefully we can help you find a cool employee who is down to let you fart all day, every day on camera!