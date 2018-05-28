North Texas Kindergarten Class Starts Every Morning With A Greeting, Handshake, And Hug Routine

Ashley Coston Taylor wants to make sure her Kindergarten class starts each day on the right foot.

A teacher for 18 years, Taylor implemented a new morning routine for her class in the Keene Independent School District, while unknowingly teaching her students a skill they will use fo the rest of their lives. Student Asher Bates stands outside the classroom every morning, and each student walks up, maintains eye contact, and shakes his hand and some even offer a quick hug. Every morning starts with a handshake or a hug.

A North Texas kindergarten class has a daily morning routine of shaking hands, making eye contact and smiling every day when they start class. https://t.co/C76cTfNc16 pic.twitter.com/ME4utXN19j — NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) May 27, 2018

Taylor says, "This is something we do every morning to start our day off on the right foot! Every child in my class does this. It’s amazing to see my Littles can do something now that they will use the rest of their life. And hopefully make them better people for it!! When I see the direction the world is heading, it reminds me that what I am doing will make a difference!"

Via NBC DFW