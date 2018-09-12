Well, here's your time-waster of the day!

As we all know, the internet loves cats. No seriously, cats and kittens are the #1 animal searched on the worldwide web! But the real trick here, is to put cats in situations you've never seen before. In this case, we have Godzilla Cats!

Yes, some internet genius has taken adorable kittens, supersized them, then added them into some of the greatest cities in the world.

We're particularly partial to the fat, sleeping cat in Tokyo.