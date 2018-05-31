Nothing To See Here...Just A Couple Of Cats Wearing Cowboy Hats

Move over Dr. Suess, there's a new cat in the hat in town.

Normally, cats don't like to play dress up. However, when it's a cowboy hat, all bets are off! Now, you may have seen this true southern gentleman floating around the intrawebs this week...

this is what neighborhood cats look like in Texas pic.twitter.com/sNjaz66tpn — alli -- (@xallimariexx) May 20, 2018

He's so dapper! However he's not the only cat in town who can sport a cowboy hat. We've found a few other honorable mentions.

What's not to love about a boy and his cowboy hat wearing cat?! What a cute pair! #Caturday #CatsOfTwitter pic.twitter.com/U1Qk7GqOCI — Boudoir Kitty-Cat (@BoudoirKittyCat) November 7, 2015

This is my cat wearing a cowboy hat. That is all. I'm really bored... pic.twitter.com/BoNT86PJqR — Matt Mamba (@MattMamba24) June 6, 2014

You're welcome!