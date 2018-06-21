Obsessed With All Things Tiny? You Must See The Best Miniatures On The Internet
OMG! So, so many tiny things to look at!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Ok miniature fans, get ready for the greatest and most realistic tiny objects the internet has to offer. It all started with this one pic trending on Instagram.
Tag someone that loves miniatures -- 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9, or 10? By @tinymusthaves
Yep, we admit it. We fell down into the rabbit hole that is miniatures. They're just so stinkin' cute!
Seriously, start following Tiny Must Haves on Instagram right now! You'll see things like...
This tiny gallon of ice cream.
Haagen-Dazs Ice Cream 1/6 scale
And this little bitty box of chocolates.
Mini Guylian Chocolate Box (1:6 scale)
This adorable glue gun!
Mini Glue Gun by @sweetminidollhouse
These unbelievably real cherry pies, no bigger that the tip of your finger.
Pie! -- by: @malohaparadise
OMG! we can't handle these French fries!
You're welcome!