Virgin Airlines Founder Richard Branson Looked Like Austin Powers In His Younger Days
September 26, 2018
So, it's quite possible Mike Myers based the look of his character Austin Powers on an old pic of Virgin airlines founder, Richard Branson.
Honestly, they could be twins! The hair, the glasses, and even the fancy blazer are exactly the same! They even have similar moles on their face.
Well, our minds are blown. Maybe Richard Branson should have played Austin's dad in the movie instead of Michael Caine.