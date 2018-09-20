Watch The Oldest House In Plano (1861) Being Moved For Preservation

The oldest house in Plano, TX is getting a new home. The historic Collinwood / Haggard house, which was built in 1861 is moving to Windhaven Park for preservation.

If you're wondering how that happens, well, it's not easy. The City of Plano managed to get ground and air coverage of the entire event. To say the least, it was a slow process.

Video of Collinwood House Relocation Part II Sept. 19, 2018

It's nice to see a piece of history being preserved instead of torn down.