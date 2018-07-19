Wow! This River In Colombia Looks Like A Rainbow!

Well, it looks like we need to book a trip to Colombia. The Caño Cristales River is one of the most beautiful destinations in the world due to it's ability to morph into a liquid rainbow.

Once a year, various colors of the rainbow can be seen within the Caño Cristales' waters. From July through November special plants flourish, which causes the rainbow effect. The water itself doesn't change colors, just the plants within it's river bottoms. Needless to say, but it's just plain gorgeous!

Wow! Wow! Wow! Nature is so stinkin' cool!