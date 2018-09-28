Haunted Halloween Truck Spotted In Rockwall

September 28, 2018
Well, there's at least one family in Rockwall, Texas that's feeling the Halloween spirit.

It's one thing to decorate your house for Halloween, but you go to "level extra" if you decorate your car too. In this case, we have a a couple of skeletons and a werewolf along for the ride.

Thanks to Reddit user thatdallasniceguy for sharing this glorious find! With a vehicle like this, you gotta wonder what their house looks like! And let us know if you see them somewhere on the road.

