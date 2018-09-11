Texans, Start Your Baby Off Right With Gerber: Picante Flavor!

September 11, 2018
Salsa is a staple of Texas. We put it on EVERYTHING! Chips, eggs, hash browns, virtually anything savory can be paired with salsa. It's pretty much a condiment.

So why not get the kiddos started early with a little picante flavored baby food? Ok, ok, this is clearly a joke, but too funny not to share. And it also seems like something that would really happen in Texas. Don't we all know that one baby who really did eat hot sauce at the dinner table?

Boycott Gerber!

HA!

 

