Glenn Weiss Wins An Emmy, Then Proposes To His Girlfriend During His Speech

In case you missed it, Monday night marked the 70th year of the Emmys. For the most part, this year's awards ceremony was the same as last year...comedic hosts, celebrities gave each other trophies, and winners were rushed through their speeches. However, there was one speech in particular that seemed to get everyone's attention.

Glenn Weiss won the Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special because he directed the 2018 Oscars. He headed up to the stage to receive his award, thanked a whole laundry list of people, including Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel. And then he turned to his girlfriend saying...

"You wonder why I don't like to call you my girlfriend, because I want to call you my wife."

The crowd went nuts. Everyone in the room was on their feet cheering. Some were crying.

Video of Emmys Proposal! Glenn Weiss Wins Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special and Proposes on Stage

As Weiss' girlfriend walked to the stage saying "yes" over and over again, he proceeded to get down on one knee and give her his mother's wedding ring.

It was absolutely amazing!