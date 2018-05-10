Osteoporosis Drug May Actually Cure Baldness

Good news for the follicly challenged! There may be a possible cure for baldness.

According to new research in PLOS Biology, a drug originally used for osteoporosis may actually help with thinning hair. In the initial lab tests, the drug was able to stimulate hair follicles dramatically, targeting the protein that halts hair growth.

Unfortunately, clinical trials must be done in order to find out if it works on humans and is safe. You can read all the sciencey stuff HERE.