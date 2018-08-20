OSU Students Create A Giant Slip N Slide On Campus So They Can Play In The Rain

Oklahoma State University was hit hard by rain storms last week. While the storms weren't terribly dangerous, there was enough rain water to flood a lower area on campus, creating the perfect opportunity for students to embrace their inner child.

After being cooped up the dorm room to avoid the weather, several college students decided to have a little fun with a DIY slip n slide!

Just a casual day at Oklahoma state university pic.twitter.com/osW8tNACO9 — allison---- ♀️ (@allison_vierps) August 16, 2018

That looks like fun!