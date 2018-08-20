OSU Students Create A Giant Slip N Slide On Campus So They Can Play In The Rain

August 20, 2018
Jody Dean And The Morning Team
Jody Dean and the Morning Team
Slip_N_Slide
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Jody Dean & The Morning Team
Shows
Your Morning Links

Oklahoma State University was hit hard by rain storms last week. While the storms weren't terribly dangerous, there was enough rain water to flood a lower area on campus, creating the perfect opportunity for students to embrace their inner child.

After being cooped up the dorm room to avoid the weather, several college students decided to have a little fun with a DIY slip n slide!

That looks like fun!

Tags: 
osu
oklahoma state university
slip n slide
rain
Weather
water