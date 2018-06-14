Paris Jackson Cleans Off The Wrong Michael Jackson HW Star, Says "A Name Is A Name"
No good deed goes unpunished.
Unfortunately, Paris Jackson had to learn that the hard way after cleaning off a Michael Jackson star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Now whether or not she knew the star wasn't her dad's star, well that's something she only knows. Although she's says "a name is a name", that' not stopping the trolls from giving her a hard time about it.
You see, rather than cleaning off Michael Jackson, her dad's star, she wiped the graffiti off of radio host Michael Jackson's star. The difference is in the emblem. As you can see below, that's clearly a radio mic.
some people have no fucking respect. i understand that there is a difference between the radio emblem and the record, but a name is a name.
As for the King of Pop, here's his actual Hollywood star.
It's an easy mistake to make.