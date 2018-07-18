Check Out These New Pics Of What Might Replace Valley View Mall

After struggling for years, Valley View Mall was forced to shut it's doors sometime in 2016. Before the last few stores were gone, the mall had already started demolition.

Fast forward to 2018 and parts of the mall are still standing. We've been hearing for a while now that the area would be replaced by high rise apartments, office spaces, and retail. While the project has kind of stalled out, Dallas-based developer KDC and Seritage Growth Properties have devised a new marketing plan for the southeast corner of the area. Calling it Park Heritage at Midtown, it will feature two office towers, a high-rise hotel and apartments, and retail surrounding a central park. Here's what it may look like...

Video of Midtown Dallas SRG

There are currently two other investors involved with the Valley View project, however, they have yet to get their sections of the area up and running. So it looks like we will continue to wait on a finished project.