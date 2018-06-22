Paul McCartney Joins James Corden In The Latest Episode Of Carpool Karaoke

June 22, 2018
sir_paul_mccartney

(Photo by Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK)

It's the episode of all episodes for Carpool Karaoke. In fact, so good that James Corden should stop.

Here's the thing. while James Corden is from England, he doesn't know Liverpool all that well. So, what does he do? Calls up Sir Paul McCartney as his navigator!

Of course they sang all of The Beatles' greatest hits. They visited Paul's childhood home. They stopped off at a local pub and did a few numbers. Corden even let Paul drive for a bit. It's 23 plus minutes of awesome!

Yes! Yes! Yes! This is greatness!

 

