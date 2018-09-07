Jimmy Fallon & Paul McCartney Had Some Fun Surprising People In Elevators

September 7, 2018
sir_paul_mccartney

(Photo by Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK)

Paul McCartney is in New York for a special free concert that he’s showing on YouTube tonight.

So, while he's in NYC, he stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. They did a bit where the elevator stops on a floor. The doors open: SURPRISE!  There’s Jimmy and Paul waving to the people. Doors close and they’re gone. The people in the elevator have no idea that it’s coming. The elevator is just stopping on a floor like it would normally.

