Jimmy Fallon & Paul McCartney Had Some Fun Surprising People In Elevators

Paul McCartney is in New York for a special free concert that he’s showing on YouTube tonight.

Video of Paul McCartney: Live from NYC

So, while he's in NYC, he stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. They did a bit where the elevator stops on a floor. The doors open: SURPRISE! There’s Jimmy and Paul waving to the people. Doors close and they’re gone. The people in the elevator have no idea that it’s coming. The elevator is just stopping on a floor like it would normally.