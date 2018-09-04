People Are Calling For A Nike Boycott After Hiring Colin Kaepernick

September 4, 2018
Jody Dean And The Morning Team
Jody Dean and the Morning Team
colin_kaepernick

(Photo by Nhat V. Meyer/Bay Area News Group/TNS)

Categories: 
Features
Jody Dean & The Morning Team
Shows
Sports
Your Morning Links

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has a new gig. He's the new spokesperson for Nike.

"Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt"

Just to recap, Kaepernick has been the face of the "kneeling" movement in the NFL. It's been a huge topic of debate among teams, owners, and fans. While many support kneeling during the National Anthem, others believe it's disrespectful. In the midst of the controversy, Nike opted to side with Kaepernick and sign him to a new campaign.

To make a long story short, people are currently calling for a Nike boycott. Some are cutting the logos off their socks...

Others are burning their shoes...

Ok, so maybe take off the shoes before burning them. Or better yet, rather than waste money and shoes, just donate them.

 

Tags: 
colin kaepernick
Nike
boycott
Shoes
Burning
socks
logo