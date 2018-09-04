People Are Calling For A Nike Boycott After Hiring Colin Kaepernick

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has a new gig. He's the new spokesperson for Nike.

"Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt"

Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/SRWkMIDdaO — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 3, 2018

Just to recap, Kaepernick has been the face of the "kneeling" movement in the NFL. It's been a huge topic of debate among teams, owners, and fans. While many support kneeling during the National Anthem, others believe it's disrespectful. In the midst of the controversy, Nike opted to side with Kaepernick and sign him to a new campaign.

To make a long story short, people are currently calling for a Nike boycott. Some are cutting the logos off their socks...

Our Soundman just cut the Nike swoosh off his socks. Former marine. Get ready @Nike multiply that by the millions. pic.twitter.com/h8kj6RXe7j — John Rich (@johnrich) September 3, 2018

Others are burning their shoes...

Ok, so maybe take off the shoes before burning them. Or better yet, rather than waste money and shoes, just donate them.