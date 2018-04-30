Performing Monkey Dressed As A Little Girl Is Simply Terrifying

O...M...G!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Apparently, in Indonesia, panhandling monkeys are a thing. So why not make them look as creepy as possible? And by creepy, we mean this is the most terrifying thing we've ever seen!

Now, it's not just a monkey wearing a blonde wig. Noooooooooo, it's a monkey wearing a pink pant suit with a mask that looks like a real toddler's head! If it weren't for the monkey tail sticking out of the back of it's pants, you might not ever know it's a monkey!