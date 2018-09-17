Why Would You Photoshop Abs On The Pillsbury Doughboy? It's Terrifying!

September 17, 2018
Jody Dean And The Morning Team
Jody Dean and the Morning Team
pillsbury_doughboy

(Photo by Anthony Behar / Sipa USA)

The Pillsbury Doughboy is supposed to be doughy. That's his thing. He's been adorably round for over 50 years. Why change him?

To be clear, Pillsbury isn't tossing around the idea of putting muscles on the Pillsbury Doughboy. This is a fan concept. It's the Doughboy with a chiseled jaw and abs! He's no longer a boy...he's a fully grown man. AND completely terrifying!

I’m about to start a petition to remove this fucking haunted image from the internet

OMG! Seriously, what are we looking at?!?!?! It's so, so wrong. Is that a Pillsbury logo tattooed on his upper arm? What is happening!

