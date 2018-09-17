Why Would You Photoshop Abs On The Pillsbury Doughboy? It's Terrifying!

The Pillsbury Doughboy is supposed to be doughy. That's his thing. He's been adorably round for over 50 years. Why change him?

To be clear, Pillsbury isn't tossing around the idea of putting muscles on the Pillsbury Doughboy. This is a fan concept. It's the Doughboy with a chiseled jaw and abs! He's no longer a boy...he's a fully grown man. AND completely terrifying!

OMG! Seriously, what are we looking at?!?!?! It's so, so wrong. Is that a Pillsbury logo tattooed on his upper arm? What is happening!