Check Out This Epic Dorm Room Upgrade!

Good things always seem to happen to other people, but this time… you gotta be happy for these girls.

Some college co-eds had a typical dorm last week. This week, they have the ultimate pimped out place. It’s going to be "THE hangout" for practically everyone at their college.

The people behind the video just picked out a stranger and told her to let them have her place for 14 hours. When they returned, totally different look. They even wired the room for Alexa.