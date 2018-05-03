Plano Teen Arrested After Authorities Uncovered An ISIS Plot To Attack Stonebriar Mall

Matin Azizi-Yarand, a 17-year-old teen attending Plano West Senior High, has been arrested after months of investigation. According to NBCDFW, Azizi-Yarand had been talking online with an FBI source since December 2017, saying he wanted to be involved in some kind of a terrorist attack.

Over the last four months, Azizi-Yarand talked with two informants and an FBI agent about targeting a school, a Hindu Temple, and Stonebriar Mall. He talked about waiting until he was 18 in order to buy a rifle to execute a shooting of some kind in the name of ISIS. He had also sent around $1400 to an informant in order to obtain weapons and tactical gear for the future attack.

Azizi-Yarand is currently in jail on a $3 million bond. He will be tried as an adult and faces life in prison for criminal solicitation and up to 10 years in prison for making a terroristic threat.