P!NK's Daughter Nods Off During Her Dallas Show

Sometimes it doesn't matter how hard you try to stay awake, the sleep monster is going to get you.

On Tuesday night, P!NK performed LIVE at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. As usual, the whole family came to town with her, including her 6-year-old daughter Willow. Of course Willow and dad, Carey Hart were front and center to watch mom kill it on stage.

However, the late night proved to be a little too much for Willow. While momma was on stage rocking off the faces of her fans...Willow was adorably nodding off in her dad's lap.

How cute is that?!?!?!