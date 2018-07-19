Pool Safety Sign Reads "If You See Someone Drowning LOL Then Call 911"
July 19, 2018
We have our first epic fail of the summer! Not sure how this one got through the sign approval system, but it did.
Swimming pool safety is not a laughing matter. So why would you put "LOL" on a drowning sign? Oh wait, that's not "LOL" at all. That's supposed to be an image of someone drowning!
Yep, that's bad.