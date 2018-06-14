Prince George's Cousin Savannah Pushed Him Down A Hill

It doesn't matter if you're the future King of England or not, there's clearly a pecking order amongst cousins.

On Sunday, Prince George along with the rest of his family attended the Maserati Charity Polo Trophy event. As precious Georgie goes to sit down next to his sister Charlotte, his second cousin Savannah wasn't having it. In fact, it's pretty clear that she shoved him back down the hill.

Sadly, it didn't end there. Apparently, not too long after the fall, someone else kicked his drawing out of his hand. Poor baby.