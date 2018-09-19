Even Prince Harry Panics When He Bumps Into Grandma At Buckingham Palace

Royal life sounds hard. Imagine being intimidated by your own grandmother!

Prince Harry, showing off his funny side, admitted to a group of total strangers that even he's intimidated by the Queen. While speaking to a group of hospitality professionals from the Caribbean at Buckingham Palace, Prince Harry asked if they had bumped into the Queen yet. Before they could answer, Harry said...

"If you suddenly bump into her in the corridor, don’t panic. I know you will. We all do!"

Ha! So even Prince Charles gets nervous too! Her own son! Gotta love that Queen life!