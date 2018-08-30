Halle Berry Called Out Prince Harry On Twitter After Seeing Her Poster In His Old Dorm Room

August 30, 2018
Old dorm room pictures from Prince Harry's college day have resurfaced. Like every other college student on Earth, his room was full of posters, including ladies in bikinis. However, front and center...a poster of Halle Berry.

Long story short, Halle spotted herself amongst the other lovely ladies of Harry's dorm room and proceeded to callout the Prince on Twitter.

Hahahaha!

You can see the rest of the pic of Harry's dorm room HERE.

