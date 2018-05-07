Princess Charlotte Loves To Give Her New Baby Brother Lots Of Kisses

It looks like Princess Charlotte has a real life baby doll to love on...her new baby brother Prince Louis.

Just three weeks ago, Prince William and Kate welcomed their third baby into the world. Thanks to the royal family, we managed to get a quick glimpse at the precious newborn. However, like all babies, he's already changed! In fact, it looks like he's put on a little weight! Those little chunky cheeks seem to be filling out quite nicely.

And it looks like he's fitting in just fine with the other kiddos. Princess Charlotte seems to have really taken to her baby brother, smothering him with sweet kisses while he sleeps.

That's a framer!