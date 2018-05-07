Princess Charlotte Loves To Give Her New Baby Brother Lots Of Kisses
It looks like Princess Charlotte has a real life baby doll to love on...her new baby brother Prince Louis.
Just three weeks ago, Prince William and Kate welcomed their third baby into the world. Thanks to the royal family, we managed to get a quick glimpse at the precious newborn. However, like all babies, he's already changed! In fact, it looks like he's put on a little weight! Those little chunky cheeks seem to be filling out quite nicely.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess at Kensington Palace. This image of Prince Louis was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace on 26th April. The Duke and Duchess would like to thank members of the public for their kind messages following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte’s third birthday.
And it looks like he's fitting in just fine with the other kiddos. Princess Charlotte seems to have really taken to her baby brother, smothering him with sweet kisses while he sleeps.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess at Kensington Palace. This image was taken on 2nd May, on Princess Charlotte’s third Birthday. The Duke and Duchess would like to thank members of the public for their kind messages following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte’s third birthday.
That's a framer!