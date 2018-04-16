R. Lee Ermey, Better Known As "The Gunny" Has Died

It's a truly sad day in Hollywood. Perhaps one of the most well-known military faces on screen has passed away. We are sad to report that R. Lee Ermey, better known as "The Gunny" from Full Metal Jacket has passed away at the age of 74.

According to Ermey's manager, Bill Rogin...

Statement from R. Lee Ermey's long time manager, Bill Rogin:



It is with deep sadness that I regret to inform you all that R. Lee Ermey ("The Gunny") passed away this morning from complications of pneumonia. He will be greatly missed by all of us.



Semper Fi, Gunny. Godspeed. pic.twitter.com/vf4O78JKmb — R. Lee Ermey (@RLeeErmey) April 15, 2018

Video of Full Metal Jacket Opening Scene

He will be missed.