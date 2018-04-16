drill_sergeant_hat

R. Lee Ermey, Better Known As "The Gunny" Has Died

April 16, 2018
Jody Dean And The Morning Team
Jody Dean and the Morning Team
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Jody Dean & The Morning Team
Shows
Your Morning Links

It's a truly sad day in Hollywood. Perhaps one of the most well-known military faces on screen has passed away. We are sad to report that R. Lee Ermey, better known as "The Gunny" from Full Metal Jacket has passed away at the age of 74.

According to Ermey's manager, Bill Rogin...

"R. Lee Ermey ("The Gunny") passed away this morning from complications of pneumonia."

He will be missed.

 

Tags: 
R. Lee Ermey
the gunny
full metal jacket
Passed Away
Dead
Died
drill sergeant
Actor
READ MORE READ LESS