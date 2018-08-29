Whataburger Sent Randy Rogers A Pair Of Custom Whataboots For His Birthday
It pays to be a super famous celebrity who loves Whataburger.
Randy Rogers of the Randy Rogers band just celebrated turning the big 3-7. And in honor of his birthday, Whataburger sent him a pair of custom Whataburger boots! They're a little bit country and a little bit orange and white. Check out these amazing one of a kind Whataboots!
I will always love you @whataburger Thank you for my bday gift. I’m the envy of many of my friends!
We've never seen a better looking pair of boots.