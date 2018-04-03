Cat_In_The_Hat

Rapper Covers Migos "Walk It Like I Talk It" With Dr. Suess' Words From "Wocket In My Pocket"

Who knew the Migos could be so kid friendly? Ok, not their actual lyrics. For the most part those are not safe for work, however, when you replace them with the words of Dr. Suess, it's a game changer.

For a point of reference, take a listen to the Migos "Walk It Like I Talk It." Warning! This video is NSFW.

Ok, now that you've got the tune in your head, check out rapper Win Nevaluze's version of the song with Dr. Suess' "Wocket In My Pocket."

OMG! That is amazing! 

