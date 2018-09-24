Young Thug's New Song "High" Features A Remixed Elton John & Fans Are Loving It

Elton John has a new song out! Ok, so maybe it's not new, but it's certainly different that the original version of "Rocket Man."

Much like fashion, music can also come full circle. Back in 1970, Elton John released a little song called "Rocket Man", which is currently trending on Twitter today. Rapper Young Thug took a sample of the song for his new song "High". It's slightly remixed, but there's no doubt it's Elton John. You can listen to the entire song below...

Video of Young Thug - High (ft. Elton John) [Official Audio>

Young Thug just dropped the album On the Rvn and the reviews are already pouring in for "High". Fans are loving it!

Idk who Elton John is but shoutout to Young Thug for givin the kid a chance. He gonna be a star at this rate. Fire voice. https://t.co/kfeXYC524o — AJ Bray (@theajbray) September 24, 2018

Young Thug and Elton John’s vocals on “High” got me like pic.twitter.com/MHnIL9PcHE — childish (@ChrisRenois) September 24, 2018

i'm playing High by Young Thug & Elton John at my wedding — $ (@playapistol) September 24, 2018

Pretty cool that Elton's music is reaching a completely different generation.