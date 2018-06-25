Rat Eats Nearly $20,000 In Cash After Breaking Into ATM

An ATM in India had not been dispensing cash for days, so finally a technician was called to investigate why.

When the technician popped open the machine, he found $18,000 worth of Indian rupee notes completely chewed and shredded, along with the culprit...one dead rat. The rat somehow bypassed the machine's security systems and made it's way for a hearty snack of cash. Chandan Sharma, a branch manager for the State Bank of India said, "The ATM was out of order for a few days and when our technicians opened the kiosk we were shocked to find shredded notes and a dead rat. We have started an investigation into this rare incident and will take measures to prevent a recurrence."

Security cameras did not capture the rat entering the machine at all, so it's still a mystery how the little guy made his way in for his next and final meal. Of the 2.9 million rupees ($42,685) in the ATM, 1.7 million rupees ($25,022) were able to be salvaged.

Via New York Post