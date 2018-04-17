Reese's Sends A Plethora Of Peanut Butter Cups To Customer Who Got One Without Peanut Butter

Bravo Reese's! You win the award for best customer service!

Just imagine for a minute...you've been waiting all day to eat your delicious Reese's peanut butter cup. And when you finally open it up, it's missing all the peanut butter!!!!!

That's exactly what happened to Raphael Ortiz.

How sad is that??? Makes you want to cry! So, Raphael contacted Reese's just to let them know, probably to make sure no one else went without peanut butter.

Well, Reese's responded with an insane amount of peanut butter cups!!!!!!!!!!

Awesome!