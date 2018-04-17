Reese's_peanutbutter

Reese's Sends A Plethora Of Peanut Butter Cups To Customer Who Got One Without Peanut Butter

April 17, 2018
Jody Dean And The Morning Team
Jody Dean and the Morning Team
Categories: 
Features
Jody Dean & The Morning Team
Shows
Your Morning Links

Bravo Reese's! You win the award for best customer service!

Just imagine for a minute...you've been waiting all day to eat your delicious Reese's peanut butter cup. And when you finally open it up, it's missing all the peanut butter!!!!!

That's exactly what happened to Raphael Ortiz.

How sad is that??? Makes you want to cry! So, Raphael contacted Reese's just to let them know, probably to make sure no one else went without peanut butter.

Well, Reese's responded with an insane amount of peanut butter cups!!!!!!!!!!

How Reese's responds to customer complaints.

Awesome!

Tags: 
reese's
peant butter cup
customer service
candy
READ MORE READ LESS