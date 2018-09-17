Before Social Media, This Is How You Unfriended People

Ahhhhhh, the good ole days, way back when, before social media...the original "Mean Girls" burn book was just the yearbook.

If you were in high school before 2003, before MySpace and Facebook existed, you'll get this post. Since we couldn't air our grievances against classmates online, we took to the yearbook and scratched out faces.

If you think about it, that's a lot of effort to go to to rid someone of your yearbook.