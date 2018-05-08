Rihanna Channels The Pope For The Met Gala

The Met Gala is the most notable night in fashion. Celebrities and fashion designers from all over the world gather at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York to kick off the opening celebration for the institute's annual fashion exhibit as well as to raise money for the institute.

This year's theme, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.

Needless to say there were a lot of crosses, robes, and crowns. However, Rihanna won the night with her Pope-inspired look.

caught by @dennisleupold A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

A little more leggy and off the shoulder than the Pope, but you can definitely see the resemblance. Now, Rihanna isn't the only one who wore an elaborate outfit, in fact, that's sort of the whole point of the Met Gala. So, a few honorable mentions...

Katy Perry with her angel wings.

Ariana Grande was Michelangelo's Last Judgement.

♡ A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

And of course, Blake Lively looked stunning in what looked like a 20 foot train!