Portugal's Rodrigo Koxa just set a new world record for surfing an 80-foot wave - in the same spot where he nearly died four years ago. That's just short of 25 meters, for those working in metric.

Koxa called it the thrill of a lifetime, and the height has now been verified by the World Surfing Leabue.

Turn up your speakers and listen to what this mountain of water sounds like.

Video of Guinness World Record: Biggest Wave Ever Surfed (80 Feet) Rodrigo Koxa @ Nazaré, Portugal

And Koxa did that because he wanted to.