Ron Howard Turns Star Wars: A New Hope Into An Episode Of Arrested Development

It's the mashup we didn't know we needed! Star Wars meets Arrested Development, done by Ron Howard himself!

It's no secret that Solo: A Star Wars Story has had some drama since it first started filming. In fact, Disney fired the original director and sent in Oscar winner Ron Howard to clean up the mess. Based on the most recent trailer, all is well with the standalone project, which hits theaters on May 25th.

In the meantime, it's pretty clear that Howard has been warmly welcomed into the Star Wars family. So much so that he managed to get away with making fun of some of the earlier flaws in the series, like the relationship between Luke and Leia. Are they dating or are they brother and sister?

Well, Ron Howard perfectly summed things up with this amazing reboot of Arrested Development.